WASHINGTON Oct 15 Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday said it had reached a verbal agreement with the U.S. Air Force on a five-year contract to build up to 83 C-130J transport planes for the Air Force, Coast Guard and Marine Corps through 2020.

The company said its goal was to complete the remaining contract actions, certifications and congressional notifications required to finalize the deal by the end of the year. Analysts value the agreement at around $5 billion.

"We have reached a verbal agreement on the C-130J multiyear II contract," Lockheed spokesman Joe LaMarca told Reuters in response to a query. He gave no details on the value of the deal, or the amount of savings it would provide, compared to negotiating five successive one-year contracts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)