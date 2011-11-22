* $7.4 billion is new value of existing 10-year deal

* Latest Air Force contract boosts ceiling from $6 billion

* Earlier U.S. report had suggested new $7.4 bln deal (Adds U.S. Air Force confirmation)

By Jim Wolf

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said it received a boost to a contract for upgrades to its premier but problem-plagued F-22 Raptor fighter plane, raising the deal's potential value to $7.4 billion through next year.

Clarifying U.S. Air Force information published last week, the Pentagon's top supplier said on Tuesday that the previous lid on the 10-year "Raptor Enhancement Development and Integration" contract was $6 billion.

An Air Force spokesman concurred, saying the ceiling alone had been lifted "with no other changes to the contract."

Last Friday's announcement about a potential $7.4 billion contract "certainly was not clear," said Daryl Mayer, spokesman for the F-22 program office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, referring to an Air Force item in the Defense Department's daily contract digest.

The original contract, awarded in 2002 according to Lockheed and 2003 according to the Air Force, provided nine one-year options for the development of integrated software and hardware upgrades to the radar-evading F-22, the most advanced and costliest U.S. fighter.

The Air Force lists the unit cost at $143 million, a figure that does not include a research, development and testing tab that adds some $200 million to each of the 187 aircraft that will have been built when production winds up in a matter of weeks.

Over the last nine years, 82 contracts have been issued under the 10-year upgrade deal totaling $5.75 billion against the original ceiling of $6 billion, said Lockheed spokeswoman Stephanie Stinn.

The Raptor has faced oxygen system problems and other malfunctions that have grounded the fleet or parts of it several times since it entered service in 2005.

The United States is barred by law from selling the F-22 abroad to protect its cutting-edge technology.

The final Raptor is due for delivery next month after former Defense Secretary Robert Gates persuaded Congress to end the program and free up scarce fighter funds for Lockheed's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The radar-evading F-35 was co-developed with eight foreign partners and is designed for export.

The F-22s have never been used in battle, but have rotated in and out of Kadena Air Base in Japan and Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

A total of 172 Raptors are in the current inventory, said Captain Jennifer Ferrau, a spokeswoman for the Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

(Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Ted Kerr)