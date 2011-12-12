Dec 13 Japan's government will hold a national security council meeting on Friday to select the next mainstay fighter jet for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, with Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Lightning II leading the race, the Nikkei business daily said.

The government will choose between three models -- the F-35, Boeing Co's F/A-18 Super Hornet and the Eurofighter Typhoon, the daily said.

The Eurofighter is developed by a consortium of three companies -- European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company or EADS, Alenia Aeronautica and BAE Systems Plc.

F-35, the most expensive of the three, leads the others due to its "overwhelmingly superior performance" and stealth capabilities, the newspaper said.

Once the selection is made, the government plans to deploy four new jets in fiscal 2016, with the number expected to rise to between 40 and 50, the Nikkei said.

The Japanese government has sought 55.1 billion yen ($708.14 million) for the four jets in the fiscal 2012 budget and the total cost is estimated at about 1 trillion yen, the daily added.