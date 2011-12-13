By Tim Kelly and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO Dec 13 Japan will likely pick
Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet as its next frontline
fighter, media reported on Tuesday, which may help end six
decades of isolation for the country's defence contractors and
bolster its military against growing Chinese might.
The government will choose between two U.S. models -- the
F-35 and the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet -- and Europe's
four-nation Eurofighter Typhoon, at a meeting of the national
security council on Friday, the Nikkei business daily said.
The date of the planned meeting could not be confirmed with
government officials and chief cabinet spokesman Osamu Fujimura
said no decision had been made. The Pentagon's F-35 program
office also said it had not received any word from Japan.
Analysts say the purchase is potentially worth $8 billion.
The hope for Lockheed is that assembling the F-35 in Japan
will spur the pacifist nation to lift a ban on military
equipment exports, allowing contractors such as Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries to compete as suppliers for the fighter.
"If the government chooses to go forward and relax the
(export ban) we believe there is a very strong case for
participating in the F-35 program," said Dave Scott director of
international business development for the F-35.
While the most expensive of the three, the F-35 leads the
others due to its "overwhelmingly superior performance" and
stealth capabilities, the Nikkei said.
To compete against Lockheed's fifth-generation technological
edge, Boeing is offering as much as 80 percent of the
construction to local makers, with Eurofighter promising 95
percent for their fourth-generation designs.
THE LURE OF JAPAN TECH
While each maker disagrees on the merits of their competing
bids, all agree that Japan has technology they could use. And
for U.S. military planners juggling with smaller budgets,
widening out into a more competitive supply chain may let it arm
itself more cheaply.
Although Japan is the world's sixth-biggest military
spender, it often pays more than double other nations for the
same equipment because local export-restricted manufacturers can
only fill small orders at a high cost.
Removing the ban would stretch its defence purse further as
military spending in neighbouring China expands.
This year, Asia's biggest economy raised military outlays by
12.7 percent. That included money for its own stealth fighter,
the J-20, which made its maiden flight in January.
Fielding the F-35 would put Japan a step ahead of China.
"The decision should be in line with what China has
anticipated and come with little surprise," said Narushige
Michishita, Associate Professor of Security and International
Studies at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.
But any easing of a weapons export ban may prompt criticism
from Beijing and be seen as step away from Japan's pacifist
constitution.
Although Boeing and Eurofighter may leave Japan empty
handed, the battle for sales rages elsewhere.
The radar-evading F-35 is often touted as the second-best
choice in the U.S. arsenal after the F-22, but marketers pitch
the F-18 and Eurofighter as strong alternatives.
The market for fighter jets in the Middle East and Asia is
particularly active as air forces worldwide come up against
replacement cycles and prepare for growing fears of insecurity.
India is expected to choose between the Eurofighter and
Dassault Aviation Rafale, on a potential $11 billion
order for 126 fighter jets in coming weeks.
Those two aircraft are also bidding for an order in the
United Arab Emirates. The U.S. said on Monday it would sell 18
more Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters to Iraq.