WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc has submitted a $2 billion offer to buy United
Launch Alliance (ULA), a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin
Corp and Boeing Co, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
Aerojet Rocketdyne board member Warren Lichtenstein, the
chairman and chief executive of Steel Partners LLC, approached
ULA President Tory Bruno and senior Lockheed and Boeing
executives about the bid in early August, the sources said.
Aerojet Rocketdyne spokesman Glenn Mahone said the company
would not comment on any negotiations that it was involved in.
Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines, has
expressed interest in adapting its new AR-1 engine for use on
ULA's Atlas 5 rocket, replacing the Russian-built RD-180 engine
it now uses.
No immediate comment was available from Boeing or Lockheed.
One of the sources said the two companies might welcome the
bid, given increased competition from privately held Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which is likely to cut into
ULA's revenues and earnings in coming years.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)