(Adds details on United Launch Alliance founding, Air Force
plans)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc has submitted a $2 billion offer to buy United
Launch Alliance (ULA), a spacecraft launch services provider
that is a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Aerojet Rocketdyne board member Warren Lichtenstein, the
chairman and chief executive of Steel Partners LLC, approached
ULA President Tory Bruno and senior Lockheed and Boeing
executives about the bid in early August, the sources said.
Aerojet Rocketdyne spokesman Glenn Mahone said the company
would not comment on any negotiations that it was involved in
with any company. Lockheed declined comment. No immediate
comment was available from Boeing.
ULA was created in 2005 after nearly two years of
negotiations between the two companies, which overcome
opposition from the Federal Trade Commission, arguing the
venture would result in significant savings.
The U.S. Air Force, eager to reintroduce competition to the
market, has worked hard in recent years to certify a new
competitor, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, to
launch certain military and spy satellites.
The Air Force also plans to end certain launch support of
about $1 billion a year that it had provided to ULA for years,
now that another competitor is available.
Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines, had hoped to
adapt its new AR-1 engine for use on ULA's Atlas 5 rocket,
replacing the Russian-built RD-180 engine it now uses.
But ULA's current plan is to use a new engine being
developed by Blue Origin, owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff
Bezos.
One of the sources said the ULA's owners might welcome the
unsolicited bid, given increased competition from SpaceX that is
likely to cut into ULA's revenues and earnings in coming years.
Lockheed and Boeing, wary of declining revenue prospects,
have funded ULA's work on a new rocket only on a quarterly
basis, given concerns about ULA's ability to use existing RD-180
engines for military and spy satellite launches.
Congress banned the use of the Russian engines for such
launches from 2019 after Russia's invasion of the Crimea region
of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)