(Adds Boeing declining comment, paragraph 3)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc submitted a $2 cash billion offer to buy United
Launch Alliance (ULA), a satellite launch provider jointly held
by Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, sources
familiar with the matter said Tuesday, a deal that would further
consolidate the space business.
Aerojet Rocketdyne board member Warren Lichtenstein, the
chairman and chief executive of Steel Partners LLC, approached
ULA President Tory Bruno and senior Lockheed and Boeing
executives about the bid in early August, the sources said.
Aerojet Rocketdyne spokesman Glenn Mahone said the company
would not comment on any negotiations with any company. Lockheed
and Boeing declined comment. No immediate comment was available
from ULA.
If successful, the deal would create a new large firm that
builds both rockets and rocket engines. This follows February's
merger of Orbital Sciences, a rocket builder, and enginemaker
ATK to create Orbital ATK.
Aerojet, which acquired Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne in June
2013, would likely operate ULA as a separate unit, said one of
the sources, who said former NASA Administrator Michael Griffin
could be tapped to lead the unit.
ULA was created in 2006 after nearly two years of
negotiations between Lockheed and Boeing, which overcome
opposition from the Federal Trade Commission by arguing the
venture would result in significant savings.
The venture has carried out 99 successful launches since its
creation, but it has faced mounting political and financial
pressures given a decline in expected U.S. government launches,
and the rise of a competitor, privately held Space Exploration
Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk.
The Air Force this year certified SpaceX to compete with ULA
for launches of certain military and spy satellites and said it
would also phase out about $1 billion in launch support that it
had provided to ULA for years.
ULA says its ability to compete with SpaceX will be impaired
by a congressional ban on continued use of Russian-built RD-180
rocket engines for its Atlas 5 rocket that was imposed after
Russia's invasion of the Crimea region of Ukraine.
The acquisition would provide a key boost for Aerojet
Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines, but had been rebuffed in
its efforts to adapt its new AR-1 engine for use on ULA's Atlas
5 rocket instead of the RD-180 engine it now uses.
ULA's current plan is to build a new rocket that would be
powered by an engine being developed by Blue Origin, owned by
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.
Two of the sources said ULA's owners would likely welcome
the unsolicited bid, given increased competition that could cut
into ULA's already marginal revenues and earnings in coming
years. Pentagon officials also need to vet the deal, but were
likely to embrace it, as long as Aerojet Rocketdyne agreed to
invest in development of new technologies, the sources said.
Lockheed and Boeing, wary of declining revenue prospects,
have funded ULA's work on the new rocket only on a quarterly
basis, given concerns about ULA's ability to use existing RD-180
engines for military and spy satellite launches.
Top Lockheed executives in February said ULA's future looked
positive given its existing backlog but they were keeping a
close eye on the evolving rocket launch market, and regularly
reviewed all ventures.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Peter Cooney)