BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services LP to acquire local sand operation for $20 mln
July 22 Lockheed Martin Corp : * On conference call with reporters, Lockheed Martin finance chief Bruce Tanner says analysis of F-35 engine failure is
ongoing, adds there are still limits on what plane can do while flying * Lockheed Martin finance chief cites cautious optimism that F-35
situation will get resolved soon
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider