(Adds background, missile defence system)
ANKARA Jan 7 Turkey has decided to order four
more of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets in addition to the
two it previously ordered, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said
on Wednesday.
Turkey said in 2012 it was sticking to its plans to buy 100
of the planes with an initial order of two planes for delivery
in 2015.
"It is planned that Turkey will buy 100 F-35 warplanes in
the project. We previously ordered two in this framework. We
have now decided to order four more," Davutoglu said after a
meeting of Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defence Industries.
The plane is being developed and built by Lockheed Martin
Corp for the U.S. military and allies in a $399 billion
project, the world's most expensive weapons programme.
The F-35 is intended to deliver advanced stealth
capabilities, improved manoeuvrability and high-tech sensors,
but the programme has struggled with delays and budget overruns.
Davutoglu also said the decision was taken at the meeting to
continue talks on Turkey's planned long-range missile system
project.
In September, President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was in
talks with France on purchasing such a defence system after
disagreements with China, which was originally awarded the
tender.
U.S. and NATO officials have said Turkish collaboration with
China on the system could raise questions of compatibility of
weaponry and of security.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Andrew Roche/Ruth Pitchford)