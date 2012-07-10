July 10 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
Pentagon's largest supplier, said it was reducing its workforce
by 740 employees at its mission systems and sensors business to
save costs amid U.S. defense budget cuts.
Lockheed said it notified 308 U.S.-based employees on
Tuesday that they will no longer have employment with the
company.
About 432 employees participated in a voluntary layoff
program in May, the company said.
Lockheed had a total of about 123,000 employees as of Dec.
31, 2011.
The mission systems and sensors business is part of
Lockheed's electronic systems segment that makes missile defense
systems, manned and unmanned ground vehicles, and control
systems for submarines and aircraft.
It serves the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps,
and some commercial customers.
Pentagon plans to cut defense funding by $487 billion over
the next decade to curb the government's trillion-dollar
deficits. Another $500 billion in spending cuts could also be
implemented.
Lockheed CEO Bob Stevens said last month that additional
budget cuts would cause massive disruption across the defense
industry, resulting in extensive layoffs, facilities closures
and an erosion of quality.
Lockheed shares fell slightly to $86.76 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.