BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Technology Officer Ray Johnson retired on Feb. 1, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
Lockheed spokeswoman Jennifer Allen had no immediate details on a successor for Johnson, who also held the title of senior vice president.
Lockheed announced Johnson's departure internally but has not issued a public statement.
The company plans to name a successor to Johnson who will oversee corporate engineering, technology and operations in the "near future," according to a source familiar with the company's plans.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)
LONDON, May 3 European stock markets retreated from 20-month highs and the dollar inched up on Wednesday as investors pondered the chances of another rise in U.S. interest rates next month ahead of the Federal Reserve's May statement.