Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
Pentagon's biggest supplier, said on Thursday that it expected
higher earnings this year despite weakening sales, citing a
record backlog and continued efforts to cut costs.
Lockheed, which builds everything from F-35 fighter jets,
national security satellites to new coastal warships, said
earnings per share had dropped 19 percent to $1.73 in the fourth
quarter from $2.14 a year earlier, reflecting a large noncash
pension adjustment, higher income tax expenses and a special
charge for job cuts in its aeronautics division.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
fourth-quarter earnings of $1.82 a share.
Lockheed said it expected earnings per share to rise to
between $8.80 and $9.10 in 2013, noting that its outlook assumed
that the U.S. Congress would avert $500 billion in additional
Pentagon spending reductions known as "sequestration" that are
due to take effect over the next decade, starting in March.