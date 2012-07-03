* Chesapeake is Third Point's fourth largest position
By Sam Forgione and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK/BOSTON July 3 Activist investor Daniel
Loeb may be gearing up for another boardroom battle after having
amassed a big position in embattled natural gas producer
Chesapeake Energy Corp,
Loeb's $8.7 billion hedge fund Third Point listed the
embattled natural gas producer as its fourth largest position,
according to emails the New York-based firm sent to several
investors. Reuters reviewed a copy of the email.
The fund did not explicitly say whether Loeb has a net long
position or a short position on Chesapeake. If an investor is
long, he expects the share price to rise; a short position
indicates he expects the stock will decline in price.
A person familiar with Third Point, who did not want to
identified, said the hedge fund could have acquired its position
through a combination of buying shares, debt and derivatives.
Third Point's big move into Chesapeake was disclosed only
hours before U.S. financial markets were ready to close for the
July 4 holiday but still managed to generate waves.
Chesapeake has been making headlines itself in the recent
months as Aubrey McClendon, its chief executive officer, has
come under fire for taking out more than $1.3 billion in
personal loans from a firm that also does business with
Chesapeake. The loans were first disclosed by Reuters.
Chesapeake's share price has tumbled 37.77 percent in the
last 52 weeks to trade at $19.36, far below the $50 per share
that several shareholders see it trading at in the future.
The company's relatively cheap share price plus the recent
restructuring of the board might make for exactly the kind of
conditions that activist investors like Loeb seek out.
Known for his acerbic tongue and penchant for overhauling
management at some of America's best-known companies, including
Yahoo, Loeb has delivered a string of successes in the last
years, treating his clients to annualized returns of 21 percent.
Loeb did not respond to an email seeking comment about his
hedge fund's move into Chesapeake, which appears to have
occurred in the past month.
Chesapeake recently restructured its board, giving more
power to activist investors Carl Icahn and O. Mason Hawkins of
Southeastern Asset Management, who are two of the energy
company's largest shareholders.
Loeb reported to investors that his other top positions are
Yahoo Inc, gold, Delphi Corp. and Apple Inc
. Several investor sources said Loeb is believed to be
"long" in all of the companies.
During the first six months of the year, Loeb's biggest
portfolio, the Third Point Offshore Fund, has gained 3.9 percent
while the Third Point Ultra fund was up 6 percent and the Third
Point Partners Fund is up 4.5 percent.
Over the years, Loeb has frequently fired off letters to
boards and executives who were not performing up to his
standards. Most recently, he tangled with Yahoo, winning a
victory by picking up three board seats, including one for
himself.
Loeb was also successful in getting former Yahoo CEO Scott
Thompson ousted after discovering that Thompson, who had been on
the job only for a few months, had falsified his resume.
Loeb first cut his teeth in the energy sector by having
taken on energy company Pogo Producing Co a few years ago. He
got the company to expand its board, securing two seats for
himself and associate. The company was later acquired by Plains
Exploration & Production Company.
Indeed a potential sale has been on the minds of other
investors as well. Southeastern Asset Management's Hawkins
suggested two months ago that Chesapeake should consider selling
itself. And both Hawkins and Carl Icahn, who also recently took
a stake in Chesapeake, have both indicated that Chesapeake's
share price is still undervalued.
"Chesapeake is at the full position to have the best assets,
so shame on us if we don't produce a lot of earnings and a lot
of cash flow," Hawkins said.
Although Loeb has not disclosed his intentions for
Chesapeake, Noster Capital's Pedro Noronha, who was among the
first to publicly call for the board to terminate its chief
executive officer, said he welcomed Third Point's involvement.
Icahn sounded an even more definitive tone this week. In a
CNBC interview on Monday, Icahn said that shareholders have
taken control of the company and that it can fill its income gap
by cutting costs.
"I think natural gas in the next few years is going to go
quite a bit higher, and Chesapeake will be there to take
advantage of it... I would not sell it at all now," Icahn said.