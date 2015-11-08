(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Loeb known for upbraiding execs at firms he buys into
* Loeb's fund announced stake in Japan's Seven & I last week
* Sources say Loeb privately wants management overhaul
* Publicly he has been full of praise for its CEO
* Also had warm words for founder of Japan's Fanuc this year
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Nov 8 Activist investor Daniel Loeb,
famously branded a carpet-bagger by actor George Clooney, has
turned from bruiser to charmer in Japan, where he has added
diversified retailer Seven & I Holdings to his
portfolio.
Sources familiar with the situation say Loeb, 53, wants a
management overhaul at Seven & I, which owns Sogo department
stores and the 7-Eleven convenience chain, but in public the
American has nothing but warm words for its 82-year-old Chief
Executive Toshifumi Suzuki.
"Mr. Suzuki instills a culture of singular focus on the
customer and urgency to continually improve the company's
best-in-class delivery systems and information technology,"
Loeb's Third Point hedge fund said last week in a newsletter
announcing a new stake in the group.
In an interview with Reuters this week Loeb declined to take
a swipe at managers, whom the sources say oppose his plan to
spin off its underperforming supermarket unit.
That's quite a break from Loeb's past form, which a Vanity
Fair profile two years ago characterised as "nasty, personal
attacks" on CEOs and colleagues to get his way.
He branded a former Yahoo! executive as "a
destroyer of value", lambasted top managers at auction house
Sotheby's for extravagance and "a lack of leadership and
strategic vision", and blasted the bosses at Sony Pictures
Entertainment for "blunders" and a "complete lack of
accountability". The latter drew the counterblast from Clooney
for spreading a climate of fear in the movie studios.
But in Japan, where public diatribes are rare and executives
are deeply suspicious of shareholders with agendas, Loeb, the
former surfer who oversees Third Point's $17.5 billion in
assets, has been unfailingly courteous.
Though Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing companies
to improve return on equity to attract more foreign capital,
even homegrown activist investors there rarely succeed.
The country's best known, Yoshiaki Murakami, who was
convicted in 2007 for insider trading, resurfaced this year with
an attempt to get himself and three associates on the board of
Kuroda Electric Co to push an agenda of higher payouts
and more M&A deals. Shareholders were having none of it.
Loeb's star rose in Japan earlier this year when he
persuaded robotics company Fanuc Corp to return more of
its growing cash pile to shareholders. Though he criticised its
"illogical capital structure", he was full of praise for its
"visionary founder" and technological superiority.
Recent investments in heavy machinery maker IHI Corp
and Suzuki Motor Corp have been less
successful, but Loeb said Japan was still an attractive market,
with companies only starting to embrace better governance.
"I think the willingness of a number of corporations to cut
costs and return capital, and improve and sharpen their strategy
and focus on the things they are good at, create a very good
backdrop for investors like us," he told Reuters.
"Sometimes there are opportunities for us to help the
process along a little bit, like we did with Sony and Fanuc."
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Will Waterman)