NEW YORK Dec 16 Loehmann's, the discount
clothing chain, filed for bankruptcy protection for a third time
and has hired liquidators in connection with a plan to sell
assets.
With the Chapter 11 filing late Sunday night, Loehmann's was
the latest clothing retailer that sell designer brands at steep
discounts to succumb to competition from rival chains.
Others that have sought court protection and gone out of
business in recent years included Daffy's, Filene's Basement and
Syms.
According to a corporate resolution, Loehmann's board has
authorized the hiring of SB Capital Group LLC, Tiger Capital
Group LLC and A&G Realty Partners LLC, which have experience
handling retailer liquidations, in connection with a sale of
substantially all of the company's assets.
A Loehmann's spokeswoman did not immediately respond on
Monday to requests for comment.
In its bankruptcy petition filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Manhattan, parent Loehmann's Holdings Inc said it had
between $50 million and $100 million in assets, and $100 million
and $500 million in liabilities.
The Bronx, New York-based company had emerged from Chapter
11 in February 2011 primarily owned by Whippoorwill Associates
Inc, a specialist in distressed debt.
That reorganization was financed by a $25 million investment
from Whippoorwill and Loehmann's prior owner, Dubai World Corp
affiliate Istithmar.
Loehmann's first sought bankruptcy protection in May 1999.
The company, founded in 1921 by Frieda Loehmann in Brooklyn,
New York, operates 40 stores in 11 U.S. states and Washington,
D.C., according to its website.
It competes with rivals such as Ross Stores Inc,
Stein Mart Inc and TJX Cos Inc, which operates
TJ Maxx and Marshall's.
Other failing retailers in recent years have included
Borders Group Inc, Circuit City Stores Inc and Gottschalks Inc.
The Loehmann's case was assigned to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Martin Glenn.
The case is In re: Loehmann's Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-14050.