UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
FRANKFURT Feb 24 Insolvent German television maker Loewe said on Monday that an investor group had backed out of a deal to purchase its core television business.
A group of investors, including a former senior manager at Apple and Bang & Olufsen, said in January that they would buy Loewe's core television business for an undisclosed price.
Loewe on Monday called on the investors to complete the deal and said it did not believe there was any legal basis for them to withdraw from the purchase contract and that it is considering legal action.
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.