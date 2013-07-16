* Move gives Loewe up to three months of breathing room
MUNICH/FRANKFURT, July 16 German high-end TV
maker Loewe AG has filed for protection from
creditors' demands, giving it three months to turn around a
business hit by falling prices and fierce competition from Asia.
Loewe has failed to keep up with mass-market rivals such as
Samsung and LG Electronics, and to cope
with a slide in the average price of TV sets. Its losses almost
tripled to 29 million euros ($37.8 million) in 2012,
year-on-year.
The company, which is 28 percent-owned by Japan's Sharp
, filed for protection from creditors at a German court
on Tuesday, under a law that gives firms up to three months of
breathing room to try to fix their finances and stave off
insolvency.
It said it would use the time to dramatically expand its
existing restructuring programme, find an investor and revamp
its brand strategy.
The company, started by brothers Siegmund and David Ludwig
Loewe in 1923, has in recent years tried to combat the economic
downturn by focusing on premium customers, with sleek minimalist
design, high performance and "Made in Germany" quality.
That strategy failed as consumers in Europe, where Loewe
generates 97 percent of its sales, shied away from paying prices
between 1,000 euros and 5,000 euros for flat-screen TV sets,
much more than most mass-market models. Loewe's annual sales
dropped to 250 million euros in 2012 from 374 million in 2008.
"Now we have three months' time to finish restructuring and
make enough progress on the matter of finding an investor to
satisfy the court and creditors," Chief Executive Matthias
Harsch told Reuters, adding the filing would help speed up the
search for an investor.
The company said later on Tuesday that the court had
approved its application and that Siegfried Beck and Joachim
Exner, from the Dr Beck and Partner firm of lawyers, had been
appointed temporary administrators.
CHEAPER TVS
For the next three months, Loewe's suppliers and creditor
banks, which include Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank
, will not be able to demand immediate payment of
outstanding debt, though suppliers could still ask for up-front
payment if they fear Loewe's finances may deteriorate further.
Shares in Loewe dropped as much as 27 percent on the news of
the filing and closed about 12 percent lower at 1.741 euros. Its
market value has shrunk to 26 million euros from a peak of just
over 270 million reached in 2001.
The company, which unveiled the world's first fully
electronic TV in 1931, aims to return to growth by expanding its
reach further down the value chain by selling TVs from 800 euros
in big consumer electronics shops such as Metro's
Media Markt and Saturn chains.
CEO Harsch sought to reassure suppliers, saying the company
would be able to complete all customer orders on schedule and
pay its bills as they become due in the coming months.
Loewe has 12.5 million euros worth of bank liabilities, and
according to its most recent financial statements, its cash had
shrunk by about 90 percent to 3.8 million euros by the end of
March compared with a year earlier.
Shareholder Sharp was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
