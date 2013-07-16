BRIEF-KS Energy says board believes that Co and group will both continue as going concerns
* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns
MUNICH, July 16 German high-end television maker Loewe AG's move to file for protection from creditors' demands will speed up its search for an investor, its chief executive said.
"Now we have three months' time to finish restructuring and make enough progress on the matter of finding an investor that the court and creditors agree to a plan," Matthias Harsch told Reuters on Tuesday.
Loss-making Loewe, which is 28 percent-owned by Japan's Sharp, on Tuesday filed for protection from creditors at a German court, under a law that gives firms up to three months of breathing room to try to fix their finances to stave off insolvency. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
TOKYO, April 5 Westinghouse Electric Co replaced its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear construction unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as it tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions.
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.