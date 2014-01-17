(Corrects first paragraph to say investors taking over some
Loewe AG assets, not whole company)
FRANKFURT Jan 16 German television maker Loewe
AG said some of its assets would be taken over by a
group of investors that include former senior managers at Apple
and Bang & Olufsen, six months after seeking
creditor protection.
German family-business entrepreneurs and executive board
members at Loewe were also part of the group, which is acquiring
"significant parts" of Loewe's assets.
"Continuity of the Loewe traditional brand in German hands
has been secured," the company said in a statement, without
disclosing financial terms.
The maker of high-end TVs sought protection from creditors
in July and filed for insolvency in October after failing to
keep up with mass-market rivals such as Samsung and
LG Electronics amid a slide in the average price of
TV sets.
The company said that under its new owners it would focus on
advanced home entertainment and digital lifestyle products and
expand its partnership with Chinese technology supplier Hisense
.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Anthony Barker and
Erica Billingham)