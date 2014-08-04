Aug 4 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 57 percent drop in quarterly profit due to lower earnings from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Net income attributable to Loews fell to $116 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $269 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, said revenue fell to $3.59 billion from $3.62 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)