Feb 9 Hotel, energy and financial services
conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 13 percent fall in
quarterly profit from continuing operations, mainly due to lower
investment income.
The company's net investment income fell 22 percent to $538
million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
CNA Financial Corp, Loews's largest subsidiary,
reported a 10 percent fall in profit due to lower net written
premiums.
Loews, which is controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch
family, has over the years trimmed CNA's operations to focus on
property & casualty business.
The company's second-biggest holding, Diamond Offshore
Drilling Inc, reported on Monday a 7 percent drop in
quarterly revenue but profit rose as the company reined in
expenses.
While CNA Financial declared a special dividend of $2 per
share, Diamond Offshore said it would not be paying a special
dividend.
Loews also controls Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP
and Loews Hotels & Resorts.
Overall, Loews' income from continuing operations fell to
$215 million, or 57 cents per share, in the quarter from $248
million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 7 percent to $3.52 billion.
Loews's shares closed at $40.74 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday. Up to Friday's close, they had lost about 9
percent in past 12 months.
