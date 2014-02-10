Feb 10 Loews Corp, controlled by the
billionaire Tisch family, reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt
by impairment charges.
The company's net loss widened to $198 million, or 51 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $32 million,
or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews said it took goodwill impairment charges of $398
million in the quarter, primarily related to low market prices
for natural gas and natural gas liquids in its HighMount
Exploration & Production LLC unit.
Loews' revenue rose 5 percent to $3.89 billion in the
quarter.