Aug 3 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, reported a 44 percent drop in its quarterly operating profit due to lower revenue from its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc unit and its insurance business.

CNA Financial Corp, Loews' largest unit in which it holds 90 percent stake, reported a 48 percent fall in second quarter profit as its net investment income declined.

Property and casualty underwriters have been hurt by fierce competition, low interest rates and low premiums rates stemming from fewer big natural disasters in the United States.

Diamond Offshore, Loews' second-largest subsidiary, also posted an 8.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand due to a slump in oil prices.

Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, has trimmed CNA's operations over the past few years to focus on property and casualty business.

Loews' income from continuing operations fell to $170 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $303 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $3.43 billion.

Shares of the company, which also owns Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP and Loews Hotels & Resorts, closed at $38.11 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Up to Friday's close, the stock had fallen about 9 percent this year. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Kirti Pandey)