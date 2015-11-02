(Corrects to say total revenue fell 10 pct to $3.17 billion,
not 3.2 percent to $1.75 billion)
Nov 2 Hotel, energy and financial services
conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 12.5 percent drop in
quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its two major units
- multiline insurer CNA Financial and Diamond Offshore
Drilling Inc.
Loews' net income fell to $182 million, or 50 cents per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $208 million,
or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family,
said total revenue fell 10 pct to $3.17 billion.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)