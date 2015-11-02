(Adds background, detail shares)
Nov 2 Hotel, energy and financial services
conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 12.5 percent drop in
quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its two major units
- multiline insurer CNA Financial Corp and Diamond
Offshore Drilling Inc.
Loews' net income fell to $182 million, or 50 cents per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $208 million,
or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of 56 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, said
total revenue fell 10 percent to $3.17 billion.
Net written premiums from property and casualty at CNA
Financial, Loews' largest unit, fell 2 percent to $1.53 billion
in the quarter.
Revenue at the company's second biggest unit, Diamond
Offshore, declined 17.3 percent to $610 million due to lower rig
utilization.
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP and Loews Hotels &
Resorts are Loews' two other subsidiaries.
Up to Friday's close of $36.46, Loews' shares had lost 13
percent this year.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)