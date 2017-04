July 29 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp posted a jump in second-quarter profit as revenue from its insurance arm, CNA Financial Corp , increased nearly 13 percent on higher net investment income and lower non-catastrophe losses.

Loews is controlled by the New York-based billionaire Tisch family. Its net profit rose to $269 million, or 69 cents per share, from $56 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.