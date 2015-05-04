GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
May 4 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations due to lower income from its energy and insurance subsidiaries.
The company's income from continuing operations fell to $109 million, or 29 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $265 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews, controlled by New York's Tisch family, said total revenue fell 5.7 percent to $3.48 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LIMA, May 11 Venezuela's opposition is asking other Latin American countries to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government into implementing a "democratic agenda," opposition leader Julio Borges said on Thursday.