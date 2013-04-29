BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
May 31Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based apartment on May 31 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/dPv3Ws Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 29 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 34 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower revenue from its offshore rig contracting unit Diamond Offshore and a drop in investment income.
Net income fell to $242 million, or 62 cents per share, for the first-quarter, compared with $367 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
WARSAW, May 30 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is obliged to conduct an initial public offering of its Polish unit in Warsaw by June 30, Poland's financial regulator said late on Tuesday, upholding its earlier position.