BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
May 31Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based apartment on May 31 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/dPv3Ws Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Net investment income falls by 90 pct
* Impairment charges rise at HighMount Exploration
* Revenue flat at $3.73 bln
April 29 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 34 percent drop in first-quarter profit due to higher impairment charges and a sharp fall in investment income.
Net income at the company controlled by the billionaire Tisch family fell to $242 million, or 62 cents per share, from $367 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
The fall was mainly due to a sharp decline in the net investment income for the quarter to $5 million from $50 million a year earlier.
During the quarter, Loews also took an impairment charge of $92 million at its HighMount Exploration & Production unit related to the value of its natural gas and oil properties.
A year earlier, HighMount had impairment charges of $28 million.
Loews, which has interests ranging from insurance and luxury hotels to energy exploration and natural gas pipelines, said revenue remained largely flat at $3.73 billion.
Separately, Loews' largest holding, CNA Financial Corp , said operating income rose marginally to $231 million, or 86 cents per share, from $226 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected CNA Financial to earn 71 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Another unit, Diamond Offshore Drilling, which accounts for about a quarter of Loews's revenues, reported first-quarter results above analysts' expectations last week, helped by higher utilization of its deepwater units.
Loews's shares closed at $44.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
WARSAW, May 30 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is obliged to conduct an initial public offering of its Polish unit in Warsaw by June 30, Poland's financial regulator said late on Tuesday, upholding its earlier position.