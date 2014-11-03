(Adds details, CNA earnings)
Nov 3 Hotel, energy and financial services
conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 26 percent drop in
quarterly profit due to lower investment income and weaker
earnings from its oil rig and insurance subsidiaries.
Net income attributable to Loews fell to $208 million, or 55
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $282
million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, said
total revenue fell about 2 percent to $3.52 billion.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 63 cents per share,
below the average analyst estimate of 68 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CNA Financial Corp, Loews's largest subsidiary, said
on Monday net income fell to $213 million, or 79 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $272 million, or
$1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Late last month, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc,
Loews' second-biggest subsidiary and one of the world's top five
offshore rig contractors, reported a non-cash impairment charge
of $109 million, pushing its third-quarter net income down 44
percent to $52.6 million.
Over the years, Loews has trimmed CNA's operations by hiving
off its life insurance, personal automobile insurance, health
insurance, reinsurance, and annuity and pension deposit
businesses.
Loews completed the sale of its natural gas subsidiary,
HighMount Exploration & Production LLC, last month due to
sustained low natural gas prices and grim price outlook for the
fuel caused by a shale boom.
Loews's two other subsidiaries are Boardwalk Pipeline
Partners LP and Loews Hotels & Resorts.
Up to Friday's close of $43.60, Loews's shares have lost
about 10 percent this year.
CNA's shares have lost about 6.5 percent this year up to
Friday's close of $39.08.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)