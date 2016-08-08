Aug 8 Logan's Roadhouse, a steakhouse chain with more than 250 locations, on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection, four months after missing debt payments.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based chain and several affiliates filed for protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware.

LRI Holdings Inc, Logan's parent, had $347.2 million of assets and $546.1 million of debts as of June 30, according to its bankruptcy petition.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)