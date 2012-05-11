* Q1 revenue flat at 971 mln stg

* Orders down 24 pct to 1.06 bln stg

* Shares fall 2.3 pct

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, May 11 Anglo-Dutch IT services group Logica remained downbeat on the outlook for technology spending, particularly in the financial services and telecoms sectors, as its customers fret about Europe's economies.

Demand for IT services has weakened in Europe in tandem with the region's economic fortunes, and Logica has forecast that revenue would be broadly flat - in the range of plus 2 percent to minus 2 percent - this year.

The group posted revenue of 971 million pounds ($1.6 billion)for the first quarter on Friday, compared with a pro forma 974 million a year ago.

Chief Executive Andy Green said the numbers confirmed the cautious outlook for the year it gave in February, and justified the decision to restructure and slash 1,300 jobs in December.

Logica's underlying operating profit fell 11 percent last year, in part because it had too many consultants on its books when demand slumped at the end of the year.

Green had previously said December marked a low point, but he said on Friday that demand remained volatile.

"We expected low economic growth and lots of bumps and lumps in Europe, I think we are seeing all the bumps and lumps," he told reporters.

The energy and utility sectors were pretty firm, and there were opportunities in the public sector as governments turned to IT to help reduce costs, he said, but customers' horizons were focused on the short term rather than on major system upgrades.

"They are using their technology budgets carefully on the things that really bring them short-term benefits, in terms of reaching new markets, understanding their customers better and reducing their costs," he said.

Logica's performance was weaker than its French rival Atos Origin, which posted 2.4 percent growth in first-quarter organic revenue last month and said it expected "slight revenue organic growth" this year.

Orders fell 24 percent to 1.06 billion pounds, Green said, reflecting strong growth in outsourcing a year ago.

Shares in Logica, which have lost 11 percent in the last month, were down 2.3 percent at 72.15 pence by 0904 GMT.

Broker Peel Hunt said the first-quarter revenue was in line, but the weakening order books led it to reduce its price target to 65 pence.

"The stock is good value on under seven times EPS (earnings per share) for this year, but the weaker order intake was increased the chances of disappointment later in the year," said analyst Paul Morland.