May 23 Logicom Inc :

* Says Logicom to restructure the company into a holding company by a way of company split, effective Oct. 1

* Says Logicom to set up a successor preparatory company(100 percent owned) to take over entire business of Logicom Inc

* Says the company to change its name into LC Holdings, Inc. on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/z3Ewhv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)