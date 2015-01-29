BRIEF-Searainbow's shares to halt trade pending review of unusual price movements
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 11 pending review of unusual price movements
Jan 29 Login People SA :
* Said on Wednesday it has been chosen by the National French Library to secure access to its data from computers in regional libraries
Source text: bit.ly/1tvzn87
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 11 pending review of unusual price movements
* Shareholder Liberty Global plays down takeover talk (Adds reaction, share price)