BRIEF-Nanjing Gaoke's Q1 net profit down 61.9 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 61.9 percent y/y at 102.8 million yuan ($14.90 million)
MADRID, July 10 Imperial Tobacco distribution unit Logista said on Thursday it had set the price of an initial public offering at 13 euros per share, the bottom end of a 12.50 euro to 15.50 euro range.
The final price implied a market capitalisation of around 1.73 billion euros ($2.36 billion), the company said.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are acting as global co-ordinators to the deal. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)
April 28 Tianjin Hi-tech Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Dd6tER Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)