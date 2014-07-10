MADRID, July 10 Imperial Tobacco distribution unit Logista said on Thursday it had set the price of an initial public offering at 13 euros per share, the bottom end of a 12.50 euro to 15.50 euro range.

The final price implied a market capitalisation of around 1.73 billion euros ($2.36 billion), the company said.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are acting as global co-ordinators to the deal. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)