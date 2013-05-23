* Full-year dividend of 0.21 francs per share
* Reiterates 2014 financial outlook
* Says new products will help it return to growth
ZURICH, May 23 Computer accessories company
Logitech International plans to pay an annual dividend
every year as new products help it return to sales and profit
growth, the company said on Thursday.
After announcing an ordinary dividend of 0.21 Swiss francs
per share for the year to March 31, Logitech said it would
discuss its longer-term goals at its investor event in Zurich
later in the day.
It said it expects $2.25 billion of sales, operating income
of $150 million and a gross margin of about 35 percent in the
year to March 31, 2016.
The company also reiterated its forecast for this financial
year, with sales of about $2 billion, operating income of $50
million and gross margin of about 34 percent.
"Logitech will need to come forward with strong arguments to
support its growth strategy in order to convince investors that
the company will be able to deliver on its targets," Vontobel
analyst Michael Foeth said.
"We further believe that it will take several quarters and
proof by numbers to show that the company is on the right path."
The company, which makes computer peripherals such as mice,
keyboards, cameras and speakers, has been struggling to adapt to
the rise of touch-screen tablets and smartphones.
It posted a net loss of $228 million for the full year but
said its efforts to accelerate growth in mobility products,
maximise profitability in PC peripherals and reduce operating
expenses should help it to meet its forecasts.
Shares in the company, which recently launched new products
including a wireless portable music player and a keyboard to be
used with Apple's iPad, were up by 1.6 percent by 0836
GMT.