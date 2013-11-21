BARCELONA Logitech (LOGN.S), a supplier of peripherals like keyboards for PCs and tablets, said cash on its balance sheet beyond a contingency fund for deals could be returned to shareholders.

"We think we need about 15 percent to 20 percent of revenue on our balance sheet in cash to be ready to take advantage of an acquisition (opportunity)," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference on Thursday.

"We certainly have a team looking for smart bolt-on acquisitions.

"In the event that we have excess cash, we will certainly look at (...) buybacks and further dividends." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Brenda Goh)