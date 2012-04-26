* Logitech Q4 net at $28 mln vs poll of $12.2 mln
* Outlines restructuring plans
* Expects to cut $80 mln in annual operating costs
April 26 Logitech, the world's largest
computer mouse maker, posted a nine-fold jump in fourth-quarter
profit, beating analysts' expectations, and outlined plans to
further streamline its business.
The Switzerland-based company, which also makes speakers,
webcams and keyboards, is cutting costs to boost profitability
amid a soft euro and weak economic environment.
Logitech said it removed a layer of business and sales
management and plans to streamline most other functions by the
end of the current quarter.
The company expects to cut about $80 million in annual
operating costs through the restructuring.
Net income rose to $28 million in the fourth quarter, or 17
cents per share, from $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year
earlier, the company said.
That beat an average forecast of $12.2 million in a Reuters
poll.
Sales fell 3 percent from a year earlier to $532 million.
Logitech said the launch of new products, the majority of
which are expected in the second quarter, to drive growth in the
second half of fiscal 2013.
Logitech's most recent forecast was for full-year sales of
some $2.3 billion and operating income of around $60 million.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley in Zurich and Ranjita Ganesan in
Bangalore; Editing by Ryan Woo)