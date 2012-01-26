* Full-year profit and sales forecast cut again
* Q3 sales fall 5 pct to $715 mln
* Net profit drops 15 pct to $55 mln
* Shares fall 13.5 pct in flat Swiss market
ZURICH, Jan 26 Logitech, the
world's largest computer mouse maker, cut its full-year outlook
for the third time after third quarter sales and profit were hit
by euro weakness and as computer systems require become less
dependent on peripheral components.
It was the latest in a string of profit warnings for the
maker of webcams, speakers and keyboards, over the last year as
the company struggles with a weak economic environment.
Logitech now expects to achieve full-year sales of some $2.3
billion, down from $2.4 billion and operating income of around
$60 million, compared to its previous forecast of $90 billion.
"Since we last provided our outlook for fiscal year 2012 at
the end of October, several factors have changed," said Logitech
chairman and acting chief executive Guerrino De Luca in a
statement on Thursday.
"Most significantly, the euro has weakened considerably
during the last three months. In addition, webcams and remotes
continue to be impacted more than expected by product portfolio
and market weakness."
By 0902 GMT shares in Logitech were down 13.56 percent,
underperforming a flat Swiss market.
"The biggest disappointment is the guidance revision for
full-year 2012 ... With that we fear confidence in management is
eroding further," Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth said in a note.
In October, De Luca promised no more bad news and the
company appeared to have weathered the worst, bouncing back into
the black in the second quarter after issuing two profit
warnings.
As well as euro weakness, Logitech is grappling with a shift
towards stand-alone mobile computing systems that do not require
peripheral interfaces.
"The fact that new devices like tablet PCs or smartphones
function like a camera or already have keyboards integrated, is
likely to raise questions about the future course of growth,"
Wegelin analysts said.
Logitech's third-quarter sales fell 5 percent to $715
million, while net income dropped 15 percent to $55 million.
Its results contrast with stellar earnings for Apple Inc
on Tuesday after sales of its iPhone and iPads
skyrocketed in the quarter, smashing Wall Street expectations.