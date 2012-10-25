* Q2 sales down 7 percent to $548 mln
ZURICH, Oct 25 Computer mouse-maker Logitech
expects lower sales and operating income for the rest
of the year as market weakness offsets any benefits of new
product launches.
The firm, the biggest maker of computer mice as well as
gadgets such as web cams, said on Thursday sales fell 7 percent
to $548 million in the second quarter of its 2013 financial year
because of the poor PC market and a slowdown in emerging
markets.
"We are now planning for continued strong headwinds in all
of our PC-related categories for the remainder of the fiscal
year," said Chief Executive and Chairman Guerrino De Luca. "We
expect this weakness to more than offset the positive impact of
our new product launches."
Logitech, founded in a Swiss farmhouse in 1981, saw a
spectacular rise in the 1980s by bringing to market the first
modern computer mouse, and thereafter introduced a successful
line up of PC-accessories such as keyboards, cameras and
speakers.
But in recent years it has struggled to adapt to a market
increasingly dominated by tablets and smartphones such as
Apple's iPad, which do not rely on mice for operation
and have many accessories such as cameras built in.
Logitech said PC-related sales still make up two-thirds of
the group's total turnover.
After a dismal financial year 2011/12 - including profit
warnings and a parting of ways with top-management - the company
promised a range of new products, as it sought to turn the tide.
But Logitech now expects sales and operating income for the
second part of its 2013 financial year to be below what it
recorded during the later half of the previous year.
Logitech shares were down 8.98 percent at 0723 GMT
"While the full potential of the new products will only show
in the current Christmas quarter, the outlook provided is weak,"
Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth said in a note.
"Logitech expects 2H13 revs and EBIT below last year's
level, which implies more than a 35 percent cut to our and
consensus operating profit," he added.
Logitech said net profit for the second quarter rose to $55
million from $17 million a year earlier, thanks in part to a net
tax benefit of $32 million.