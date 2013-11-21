BARCELONA Nov 21 Logitech, a supplier
of peripherals like keyboards for PCs and tablets, said cash on
its balance sheet beyond a contingency fund for deals could be
returned to shareholders.
"We think we need about 15 percent to 20 percent of revenue
on our balance sheet in cash to be ready to take advantage of an
acquisition (opportunity)," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said
at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference
on Thursday.
"We certainly have a team looking for smart bolt-on
acquisitions.
"In the event that we have excess cash, we will certainly
look at (...) buybacks and further dividends."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Brenda Goh)