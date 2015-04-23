April 22 Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech International SA on Thursday posted a 33 percent decline in quarterly profits, as demand for new music and video game add-ons was not enough to offset falling demand for its computer accessories.

The Lausanne-based company reported a non-GAAP operating profit for its fourth quarter ended March 31 of $14.5 million, compared with $21.8 million for the three months ended in March of 2014.

The consensus forecast was non-GAAP operating profit was $8.22 million, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)