German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9
FRANKFURT, May 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
July 23 Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech International SA on Thursday posted a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling demand for its computer accessories.
The Lausanne-based company reported adjusted operating profit for its first quarter ended June 30 of $31 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with 22 cents a share a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $470 million from $484 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
FRANKFURT, May 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based tower operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk's (STP) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'. Fitch Ratings Indonesia has simultaneously affirmed the National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook on the issuer ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Pratama Agung Pte. Ltd.'s USD300m 6.25% gu