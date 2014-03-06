By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, March 6 Computer accessories maker
Logitech raised its guidance for the fiscal
year starting in April on Thursday, sending its shares up more
than 6 percent.
It signalled its focus on accessories for tablets and
smartphones was starting to pay off and said it would launch a
share buyback programme worth $250 million, expected to be
completed in three years.
The firm has launched new products after the rise of
portable devices hit demand for traditional computer mice and
webcams. Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell said in a
statement he was confident Logitech was on the right track with
its turnaround strategy.
"Consumers are showing their approval of our renewed
emphasis on product design. We're building momentum in our
growth categories and we're becoming a faster and more
profitable Logitech," Darrell said.
Logitech is aiming for $2.16 billion in sales and $145
million in non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting
principles)operating income in fiscal year 2014/15, up from a
forecast for $2.1 billion in sales and $90 million in operating
income given in May last year, the group said in a statement
ahead of a day of presentations to investors.
In the current fiscal year ending this month, Logitech
expects $2.1 billion in sales and $125 million in operating
income, at the upper end of the outlook provided in January, the
group said.
Analysts at Zuercher KB said this meant Logitech had reached
its financial targets one year earlier than planned.
Shares in the group rose 6.4 percent to 15 francs by 0847
GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent higher Swiss market.
"In a hypothetical scenario in which Logitech achieves sales
of $2.6 billion by 2018 with a sustainable 10 percent non-GAAP
margin, the shares would have 20 percent upside from our current
target (of 15.5 Swiss francs)", Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth
said in a note.
Logitech's recent product launches include protective cases
for notebooks and tablets, a mobile gaming console to be used
with a smartphone and mobile speakers.