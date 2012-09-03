BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank seeks members' nod to raise funds up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
BERLIN, Sept 3 Swiss computer accessories maker Logitech's product range is strong ahead of key holiday sales season following product launches last week, president Bracken Darrell told Reuters in an interview the on sidelines of IFA, Europe's largest consumer electronics trade fair.
Last week, Logitech unveiled new products, including its entrance to a $3 billion consumer headphone industry and an upgrade to its key hit product - a keyboard-cover for Apple's iPad.
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
BERLIN, June 6 The European Union would be best to wait until after a Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking up trade talks with the United States again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.