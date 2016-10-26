Logitech computer keyboards are on sale at an electronics store in Westminister, Colorado January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

ZURICH Device maker Logitech boosted second-quarter retail revenue by 14 percent, it said on Wednesday, pinning the increase to the launch of new products.

"Once more this quarter shows our strategy clearly: new product launches that again demonstrate the power of our innovation engine," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said in a statement.

For the full fiscal year 2017, the company confirmed its outlook for 8 to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency and $195 million to $205 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Long known for computer mice and cameras, Logitech's results were bolstered by sales of new products that include components of living-room entertainment systems enabling users to control functions with their voices.

Second-quarter sales rose 9 percent to $564 million.

Its shares were indicated nearly 6 percent higher in pre-market business in Switzerland.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)