ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) -
* Logitech International shares rise more than 8
percent after the company lifted its outlook for sales and
operating income following better-than-expected financial
results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.
* Q1 sales were $480 million, up 7 percent compared to Q1 of
the prior year. Q1 retail sales grew 13 percent in constant
currency, the highest quarterly growth in more than five years.
* GAAP operating income $26 million compared to $14 million
a year ago. Q1 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing
operations $0.13, compared to $0.08 in quarter a year ago
* "Our strategy is working, delivering 13 percent retail
sales growth this quarter - our best in over five years," said
Bracken Darrell, Logitech chief executive.
* Logitech raises FY 2017 outlook to 8 to 10 percent retail
sales growth in constant currency, up from its previous forecast
of growth in the mid-single digits.
* Increases its non-GAAP operating income outlook for FY
2017 to between $195 million and $205 million, up from $185
million to $200 million.
