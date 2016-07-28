ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) -

* Logitech International shares rise more than 8 percent after the company lifted its outlook for sales and operating income following better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.

* Q1 sales were $480 million, up 7 percent compared to Q1 of the prior year. Q1 retail sales grew 13 percent in constant currency, the highest quarterly growth in more than five years.

* GAAP operating income $26 million compared to $14 million a year ago. Q1 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations $0.13, compared to $0.08 in quarter a year ago

* "Our strategy is working, delivering 13 percent retail sales growth this quarter - our best in over five years," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech chief executive.

* Logitech raises FY 2017 outlook to 8 to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency, up from its previous forecast of growth in the mid-single digits.

* Increases its non-GAAP operating income outlook for FY 2017 to between $195 million and $205 million, up from $185 million to $200 million. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)