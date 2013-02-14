UPDATE 1-MOVES-DLA Piper hires ex-Fed attorney Silva
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - New York-based law firm DLA Piper has hired former US Federal Reserve Bank attorney Michael Silva as a partner in the firm's government affairs practice.
Feb 14 Remote-access software maker LogMeIn Inc forecast first-quarter earnings much below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down as much as 24 percent in extended trading.
The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of 9 cents to 10 cents per share on revenue of $36 million to $36.5 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $38.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Woburn, Massachusetts-based company closed at $23.66 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 The total valuation of late-stage, venture-backed private companies in the United States and Europe has exploded from a few dozen startups worth a collective $40 billion in 2010 to hundreds of firms that together are now worth almost $500 billion, according to a report released Thursday.