July 25 Remote-access software maker LogMeIn Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue and raised its full-year outlook, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

The company said it expects 2013 adjusted earnings of 49 to 52 cents per share on revenue of $162.7 million to $164.2 million. It had earlier forecast earnings of 46-50 cents per share on revenue of $157 million-$160 million.

Second-quarter revenue rose to $40.7 million from $33.8 million.

The company's net loss widened to $1.4 million, or 6 cents per share, from $576,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

LogMeIn enables secure connections over the Internet between remote computers and other internet-enabled devices and manages data transmission between remotely connected devices.