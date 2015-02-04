BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
Feb 4 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
* Says its unit Logo Elektronik signs non-binding agreement to acquire 100 percent stake of e-Cozum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
* Says it halts share private placement plan due to changes in market condition